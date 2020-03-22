Attorney General James Calls for Automatic Absentee Voting in NY Presidential Primary

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today called on the State of New York to take steps to ensure eligible New York voters can take part in the scheduled April 28th Democratic presidential primary, as well as a handful of additional special elections around the state on that date, without risking the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019). By utilizing existing state law and an executive order that will continue to temporarily suspend and modify state laws relating to the coronavirus emergency, Attorney General James is calling for a suspension of all in-person voting until further notice and, instead, to send every eligible voter an absentee ballot for the April 28, 2020 presidential primary and the five special elections scheduled on that date.

“Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their health and the right to cast a ballot,” said Attorney General James. “If we act now, we have more than a month before the presidential primary and numerous special elections across our state to take action and ensure every eligible New York voter receives an absentee ballot. Let’s make it easier for every voter to cast their vote without spreading the coronavirus and jeopardizing public health. Democracy should not be suspended if there is a safe alternative.”

Currently, in New York, voters who wish to vote absentee must fill out a ‘New York State Absentee Ballot Application’ and indicate that they cannot vote in person — at the polls — on the day of an election for one of six reasons: