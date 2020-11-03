B.C. Cate Elementary to transition to virtual learning

East College Prep High School senior Jocelyn Hernandez follows a remote Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus class while sitting in a community garden near her home, August 14, 2020 in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. – Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic all Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools will be closed and students will return to class via remote learning when the 2020-21 school year starts on August 18, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM)- Due to potential exposure to COVID-19, two classes, and associated staff at B.C. Cate Elementary School is being placed under quarantine.

No student or staff member has tested positive at this time. After consulting with the Department of Health, the school physician, and the school attorney, Odessa-Montour Central School District have determined that B.C. Cate will transition to virtual learning from Wednesday, November 4 through Friday, November 13 in response to the staffing shortage caused by the quarantine.

The Jr./Sr. High School is not impacted by this situation and that building will continue to provide in-person, daily instruction to students. The school district says they will continue to closely monitor this situation and will communicate updates as necessary