B.C. Cate Elementary to transition to virtual learning

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM)- Due to potential exposure to COVID-19, two classes, and associated staff at B.C. Cate Elementary School is being placed under quarantine.
No student or staff member has tested positive at this time. After consulting with the Department of Health, the school physician, and the school attorney, Odessa-Montour Central School District have determined that B.C. Cate will transition to virtual learning from Wednesday, November 4 through Friday, November 13 in response to the staffing shortage caused by the quarantine.
The Jr./Sr. High School is not impacted by this situation and that building will continue to provide in-person, daily instruction to students. The school district says they will continue to closely monitor this situation and will communicate updates as necessary