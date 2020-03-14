1  of  2
Baseball Hall of Fame to close indefinitely on Sunday to prevent spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Baseball Hall of Fame will close indefinitely starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Hall of Fame will provide updated information regarding this closure on each subsequent Sunday at Noon beginning on March 22. These updates will be shared at baseballhall.org and via the Hall of Fame’s social media channels.

