Bath area nursing home resident dies of COVID-19, county death toll now 38

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.  This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 38 with at least 29 connected to nursing homes.

The individual was a 98 year old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area. 

“We are very saddened to continue to have deaths reported,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “Hopefully we’re starting to turn a corner on this pandemic.  We must always remember all of those who were impacted and honor their lives through our actions to protect others.”     

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

