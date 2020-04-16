Bath nursing home resident dies from COVID-19, 19th death in Steuben County

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 19.

The individual was an 82 year old male who died in a nursing home in the Bath area.

This is the fifth Bath resident to die from COVID-19 and the fourth known death in a Bath nursing home.

At least 14 nursing home residents in Steuben County have died from COVID-19.

“Each death continues to be a major loss for the community and each individual’s loved ones,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Your steadfast commitment to help us end these losses by staying home and practicing public health precautions is the greatest asset this community could have.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.