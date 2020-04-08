Bath nursing home resident dies from COVID-19, sixth death in Steuben County

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department says an 84-year-old man from the Town of Bath has died from complications due to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to six.

The Health Department did not disclose which nursing home the man resided in.

“Each additional death from COVID-19 is a true tragedy for the community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Actions are being taken with the aid of the New York State Department of Health to address the nursing homes in the area. We need to protect our must vulnerable population, and community members can do that by staying home and limiting contact with members outside their homes.”

An undisclosed number of residents in Elderwood at Hornell tested positive for COVID-19, though it is unknown if any of Steuben County’s fatalities are connected to Elderwood.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley tells 18 News that the first two deaths reported on Monday were residents of Hornell Gardens and that two nursing homes were affected the most in Hornell.

18 News has reached out to Hornell Gardens, but they declined to speak on the issue.

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.