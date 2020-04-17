Bath Police Department seeing decrease in arrests amid COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – With more people staying home and social distancing, the number of arrests have gone down at the Bath Police Department.

Chief of Bath Police, Chad Mullen, said the number of arrests have dropped since February.

“They’ve definitely decreased a lot,” said Mullen. “I think we had a total of four arrests in that whole period compared to the month before we had 16 to 18. We’ve also been seeing an uptick in mental health issues.”

He said this is concerning since those with mental health issues are not able to receive the regular help they need from doctors.

Chief Mullen adds arrests, in general, may be down since they’re doing reactive policing instead of proactive. Elmira Heights Police Chief Rick Churches agrees.

The biggest change in our crime stats is the proactive, officer initiated things that go on. Since we have restricted our officers to as little contact as possible with the public, they are not able to perform normal proactive police work. This unfortunately means some things go undetected. Chief Churches

Chief mullen goes on to say another issue they’re facing is that courts are not in session. Chief Churches also said similar ideas.

Our courts are running on an “essential needs” basis as well and we are trying not to overwhelm the system when it finally returns to normal. Chief Churches

Officers of the Bath Police Department are taking extra measures to prevent exposure to continue to fight on the front lines.

However, one thing Elmira Heights Police Chief Churches emphasizes is that the decrease in arrests does not mean crimes are not being committed during the pandemic.