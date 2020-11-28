BeST to provide transportation to Tioga County, PA COVID-19 testing site

MANSFIELD, PA (FNN)– BeST Transit will be available for those who need transportation to the upcoming COVID testing site in Mansfield next week.

The free COVID-19 testing site will be held at the Mansfield Fire Department, 381 South Main Street, Mansfield, Pa., from December 2nd- 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Drive-through or walk-ups are welcomed to be tested, event organizers said. The testing site is sponsored by the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

BeST will have transportation available to the general public December 2nd – December 4th.

Anyone interested in using public transit to the testing site is asked to call BeST Transit at (570) 888-7330 by 11:00 a.m. the business day before.

