Bethany Village resident tests positive for COVID-19, later retests negative

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A resident at Bethany Village in Chemung County tested positive for COVID-19, but on two rechecks tested negative, according to a company spokesperson.

Despite two rechecks returning negative, the facility says they are following Health Department guidelines and releasing the positive test result.

On May 7th & 8th, Bethany Village took precautionary steps and tested all residents and staff. As with most long term care facilities in New York, Bethany Village locked down its campus to outside visitors on March 11, 2020. On May 12th we received notification that 473 tests were negative and 1 test was positive. The positive test was confirmed to be a resident in our skilled nursing facility, who is asymptomatic and doing well; the resident will be quarantined and observed for any symptoms. This resident was re-tested twice and the both re-tests were negative for COVID-19. On May 13th, an additional test was done for a resident in our Assisted Living Facility. We received a positive COVID-19 test result on May 15, 2020. This resident too, is asymptomatic and doing well; the resident will be quarantined and observed for any symptoms. Bethany Village will continue to follow Department of Health guidelines, including the most recent executive order for all nursing facilities and adult care facilities to test staff twice per week. Bethany Village is committed to excellence in senior living and to the safety of our residents and staff. We support the Department of Health in their guidance, and thank our dedicated staff as well as Cayuga Health for completing 475 tests. Bethany Village

The facility was closed to visitors on March 11 amid the pandemic.

To date, Chemung County has had 108 cases with three deaths and 85 recoveries.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.