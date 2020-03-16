Big Flats community center, town hall closed; info on paying taxes, bills

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Big Flats Community Center and Town Hall are closed for all activities or functions until future notice.

All departments are open by appointment only, any person needing to meet with a department is asked to first call, do not come to the town hall to meet anyone without an appointment.

All payments for taxes, or water bills can be mailed, placed in the dropbox by the front door or paid online.