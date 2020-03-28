1  of  3
Big Top Ice Cream shop closing until April 13th

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Top Ice Cream in Elmira Heights is closing the shop until April 13th.

The shop owner says he didn’t want COVID-19 to spread any further in the county than it has.

He decided to close the ice cream shop today over coronavirus concerns.

Before the crisis, the store would have a line of 6 people on average. Since restaurants and other ice-cream shops have been closing due to the pandemic, this store started facing crowds of about 25 people.

The owner, John, didn’t want to include his last name, but he was worried for his safety because of COVID-19.

“I’m 69 years old and I had a heart attack 10 years ago, and I just don’t want to chance it, and my family,” said John. “I don’t want them to catch it either you know? I mean I go home every night.”

He and his daughter run the store, and he says he didn’t want to contribute to the increasing numbers of positive coronavirus cases by keeping his shop open.

The reopening date is Apr. 13, but John says if the pandemic persists, they will adjust the opening date.

