BOCES Special Education employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee working in a special education classroom at the GST BOCES Bush Campus in Elmira has tested positive for COVID-19, according to BOCES.

We are working with the Chemung County Health Department and following all required protocols. We immediately informed the staff members who work in the classroom, as well as families of students in the class. All who are directly involved are quarantined as per Health Department guidelines. We also have notified the families of all students in the program where the staff member worked, as well as all campus staff.

GST BOCES

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now