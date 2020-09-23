BOCES Special Education employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee working in a special education classroom at the GST BOCES Bush Campus in Elmira has tested positive for COVID-19, according to BOCES.

We are working with the Chemung County Health Department and following all required protocols. We immediately informed the staff members who work in the classroom, as well as families of students in the class. All who are directly involved are quarantined as per Health Department guidelines. We also have notified the families of all students in the program where the staff member worked, as well as all campus staff. GST BOCES

