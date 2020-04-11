Boilermaker Road Race postponed to September

1  of  2
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A source close to the decision confirms to NewsChannel 9 that the 2020 Boilermaker Road Race will be postponed from July 12 to September 13.

A letter stating the decision was sent to Boilermaker volunteers.

Boilermaker organizers say an official announcement with more details will be made on Monday. That announcement was initially scheduled for Tuesday.

More information for registered participants will also be released Tuesday, according to the source.

The race and its corresponding events attract tens of thousands of runners And spectators from all over the world.

