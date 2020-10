TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Correctional Facility is currently on lockdown after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The facility’s Warden Don Stewart confirmed the lockdown with 18 News on Thursday afternoon, saying they are conducting spot testing within the facility.

As of Thursday Bradford County had 23 active cases of COVID-19.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.