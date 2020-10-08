BREAKING: Binghamton Mayor Rich David tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT) – Binghamton Mayor Rich David has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mayor’s office released a statement Thursday morning:

“Late Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine and will be resting at home. I will follow the recommendations of healthcare providers on treatment and isolation, and I’m working with health department staff to ensure proper contact tracing. Our area is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. I continue to encourage all residents to follow state and federal safety guidelines, including wearing masks in public, social distancing and frequent hand washing. As I said in my budget address Tuesday night, COVID-19 is a deadly virus and America is far from the end of this pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now