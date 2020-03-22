BREAKING: Steuben county confirms fourth positive case of COVID-19

BATH, NY (WETM) – Steuben County Public Health confirms there are now four positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

The individual is a resident of the City of Hornell and works in the Rochester area where rising cases have been confirmed since March 11.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks. The individual limited all social activity prior to becoming symptomatic and traveled only to and from work prior to and since becoming symptomatic.

As more test results come in over the next few weeks, we expect to see increased positive cases of COVID-19 in our community. We continue to urge residents to stay calm during this time and to stay home and stay safe. The more our residents limit social contact, the quicker we will see the spread slowing. Darlene Smith, Steuben County Public Health Director

Public Health officials and County management remind residents to practice social distancing and to wash hands and disinfect surfaces often.

Residents should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they are unable to manage symptoms at home.