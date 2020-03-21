Broome County Confirms First COVID-19 Related Death

TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Broome County Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Lourdes Hospital on Saturday. This is a new confirmed case in addition to those announced earlier this week.

The Broome County Health Department is getting in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with the individual. The investigation is ongoing.

Broome County will continue to provide updated numbers on its website at http://www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.

Broome County officials remind you to stay home, avoid contact with others and if you feel sick and do not need immediate assistance please contact your healthcare provider via phone or virtual health with questions prior to heading to the emergency room.