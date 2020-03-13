Calls growing to suspend prison visits amid COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. – NYSCOPBA President Michael B. Powers and the Executive Board are calling on the DOCCS and OMH to immediately suspend inmate and inmate patient visits amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis in New York and across the country.

“DOCCS and OMH should immediately suspend all inmate and inmate patient visits to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. Protecting both staff and inmates from the spread of COVID-19 should be the highest priority of DOCCS and OMH administrations. Continuing to allow inmate visits without proper testing puts both staff and inmates at risk. Medical experts have stated containing the virus among prisons and jails will be a challenge with inmates living and staff working in close quarters. Continuing to allow inmate visits only exacerbates that challenge and we are calling on the Acting Commissioner to suspend all visits until this pandemic is under control. It is the prudent thing to do. ” Michael B. Powers, NYSCOPBA President.

Albany County and dozens of other counties across the state have suspended inmate visits at county jails. Oregon, South Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri and Florida are states that have already announced visitation bans.

Powers is also calling on additional protection from unnecessary outside contact and exposure to the virus for OMH, OPWDD and all other NYSCOPBA members who are employed in essential state agencies.