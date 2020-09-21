Campbell-Savona staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A noninstructional staff member in the Campbell-Savona School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents.

The staff member has not had any recent contact with students and will be quarantined for two weeks.

In their return to school proposal, the district outlined their plan for if a student or staff member tests positive.

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID 19:

• the staff member will leave the building

• the student’s emergency contact will be required to pick the student up within one hour. The school designee will contact the Steuben County Dept of Health. The district will provide additional information regarding contact tracing to the DOH. The District will consult with the DOH to determine the procedures for responding to the positive case within our school, including a return to school.

Within the last week, several local school districts have reported either a student or staff member testing positive. Districts that have been affected include Odessa-Montour, Watkins Glen, Towanda, Horseheads, and Elmira Heights.