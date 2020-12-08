Can you be fired for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

(WETM)- The entire world has been waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and finally, both Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for emergency use as soon as this week. But, many Americans still say they aren’t sure if they will take it.

But, the question is will the vaccine be mandatory, and for those who may not want the vaccine can you possibly be fired by your employer for not taking it?

18 News spoke with attorneys Matthew Buzzetti and Michael Donlon to find out the legal answers to those questions. Matthew Buzzetti says, “can a private employer say you need to get this vaccination? I think in certain circumstances a private employer probably could say yes, you need to get this to continue working.”

Michael Donlon says, “the state can, your employer can. Private U.S companies have been mandating vaccinations for years now.”

Both attorney’s say the only possible way to win a legal battle against opting out of a vaccine would be to prove a substantial health risk.