Canada announces first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

VICTORIA, British Columbia (CNN) — The Canadian province British Columbia announced a coronavirus-related death on Monday, the first in the nation.

We, unfortunately, have had a death here in British Columbia. One of the residents of the Lynn Valley care home who was infected with COVID-19 passed away last night.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia Health Officer

Canadian health officials announced two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province of Alberta on Sunday night, making four cases in as many days.

“We continue to monitor the situation on a very much ongoing basis,” said Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam in Ottowa on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now