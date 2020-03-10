Canada announces first COVID-19 death

VICTORIA, British Columbia (CNN) — The Canadian province British Columbia announced a coronavirus-related death on Monday, the first in the nation.

We, unfortunately, have had a death here in British Columbia. One of the residents of the Lynn Valley care home who was infected with COVID-19 passed away last night. Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia Health Officer

Canadian health officials announced two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province of Alberta on Sunday night, making four cases in as many days.

“We continue to monitor the situation on a very much ongoing basis,” said Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam in Ottowa on Monday.