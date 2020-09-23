Canton Area School District moving to virtual learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Area School District will be moving to virtual learning starting on Sept. 24 and until Oct. 13 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Eric Briggs.

A letter was sent out to parents on Wednesday announcing the decision.

This morning our administrative team met to discuss the current situation around COVID-19 cases with students and staff in the district. Last evening, we had a staff member who received a positive result on a COVID-19 test. Through contract tracing, we determined that additional students in our district were impacted through close contract tracing with the DOH. Because of the continued uptick in testing by our students and staff, and our inability to ensure we have enough drivers to transport students and teachers to educate children, we have made the decision to move to 100% remote starting tomorrow, September 24, 2020, and we will return to full in-person instruction on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Our students and staff will have time at the end of the day to gather any belongings they need for remote instruction. Students will be informed by the district around 1 PM this afternoon. Because of the change in service delivery, our Northern Tier Career Center students will move to a remote setting as well and all extra-curricular activities and sports will be suspended until Tuesday 10/13/2020. Our paraprofessionals and teachers will still participate in our professional learning activities that are scheduled for 10/12/2020. For those elementary students who do not have technology devices at home, we will be set up a process tomorrow for you to stop by the school and pick up a technology device. Please stay in your vehicles and our staff will meet you at your vehicle. Mr. Wells will communicate these details to all elementary parents. High school students will join their classes in real time and will participate in their online learning as if they were following their schedule when they are in the brick and mortar building. If you have any further questions, please use our Questions email account that can be found on our website. I am aware this decision impacts our families in many ways, but we will continue to keep the health and safety of all our students and staff a top priority.

The decision to move to virtual learning comes days after the Canton football team suspended all activities for 14 days after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

The SAT testing scheduled at Canton High School for Saturday, Sept. 26, has also been cancelled.

Families in the district did have the option pick a virtual learning module this year.

The district’s entire COVID-19 plan can be read below: