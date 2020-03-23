Captain Bill’s transforms into a temporary grocery store

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – While grocery store shelves are looking a little empty, the owner of Seneca Harbor Station and Captain Bills, Mark Simiele, found an opportunity to help his community.

He has temporarily shut down the restaurant because of the mandate from Governor Andrew Cuomo. So he is using his connections with vendors to supply food and paper supplies to the community by creating a temporary store.

Items like bread, meat, canned goods, and paper products are just some of the items available. Everything is listed online so people can shop right from their computers 24/7 with curbside pick-up Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“We felt that the need in the community was two-fold,” explained Simiele. “One, that there was a lack of products in the grocery stores people were looking for and secondly there were folks that were apprehensive to go into a shopping center we what we do is we allow them to order online, we bring the product in and then they can come curbside.”

To order from them now click this link: Seneca Harbor Station & Captain Bill’s Groceries

Ordering cut-off for Tuesday pick-up is Sunday at noon.

Ordering cut-off for Saturday pick-up is Thursday at noon