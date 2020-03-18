Cayuga Health, Schuyler Hospital suspending visitation

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital will be suspending all hospital visitation due to the coronavirus.

“Per today’s directive from the NYS Department of Health, effective immediately, we are suspending all hospital visitation to Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital except when medically necessary (i.e. the visitor is essential to the care of a patient) or for family members or legal representatives of patients that may be facing end-of-life situations.

In addition, any visitors meeting these exceptions will be screened for symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, or fever) or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19 and the duration and number of visits should be minimized.

We are encouraging our patients to use electronic communications when available, including cell phones, tablets, etc. We are working hard to provide alternative solutions for patients that may not have access to these devices.

Thank you for understanding and for your efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19.