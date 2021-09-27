CDC director approves booster shot for frontline workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM)- In a departure from the CDC advisory panel, CDC Director Dr. Rachelle Walesky has authorized the use of Pfizer booster vaccines for frontline workers.

Initially, that advisory panel had voted to approve the boosters only for those 65 and older, nursing home residents, and those ages 50 to 64 who have underlying health conditions. However, Wallensky took the extra step to adopt the FDA’s recommendation that frontline workers be eligible as well, despite the panel’s hesitancy.

Dr. Wallensky says, “people like health care workers, teachers, frontline responders, essential workers and those in congregate settings. The result of their discussion was a close vote. Had I been in the room and on the committee, I would have voted yes.”

The FDA and CDC have not yet approved boosters for the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now