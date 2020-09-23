CDC issues an airborne transmission update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC says an updated guidance about the spread of coronavirus was accidentally posted on its website.

The guidance said the virus was spread through respiratory droplets “such as those in aerosol” that are produced when an infected person breaths, talks, coughs, sneezes, or sings.

However, the agency now says that “a draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error.”

The statement goes on to say the CDC will be “updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission.”

The current guidance continues to say that the virus is thought to spread between people who are in close contact with one another.

It also says it be be transmitted thorough respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.