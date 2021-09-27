CDC moves Chemung County to high risk, Moss reissues mask requirements for county-owned buildings

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Due to a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, Chemung County is reimplementing mandatory mask usage in all county-owned buildings and facilities.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 28, masks will be required for all visitors, delivery personnel and employees—regardless of vaccination status.

This decision comes after the CDC moved Chemung County from moderate risk to high risk.

According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, the county saw 489 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. He said the county will implement various mitigation strategies as it continues to review data on a daily basis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now