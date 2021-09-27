CDC moves Chemung County to high risk, Moss reissues mask requirements for county-owned buildings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Due to a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, Chemung County is reimplementing mandatory mask usage in all county-owned buildings and facilities.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 28, masks will be required for all visitors, delivery personnel and employees—regardless of vaccination status.

This decision comes after the CDC moved Chemung County from moderate risk to high risk.

According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, the county saw 489 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. He said the county will implement various mitigation strategies as it continues to review data on a daily basis.