(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tioga County, N.Y., and Bradford County, Pa. all as High-Risk counties. The CDC advises anyone in High Risk counties to wear a mask indoors when in public and to take additional precautions if you’re immunocompromised or at a higher risk for severe illness.

Tioga County, Pa. was considered Medium Risk (Yellow) as of April 22. Meanwhile, other New York counties, including Yates, Broome, Seneca, Cayuga and Ontario were all considered High-Risk, as well as Sullivan and Susquehanna Counties in Pennsylvania.

New York State had the most High-Risk counties as of April 22, with a total of 23, more than half of the national total. Several more upstate counties, including Livingston, Tompkins and Cortland were considered Medium Risk.

The CDC continues to advise everyone to get tested should they show symptoms of COVID-19 and to stay up to date with the latest guidance.