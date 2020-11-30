Chautauqua County announces free COVID-19 rapid testing dates

by: Patrick Ryan

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Chautauqua County Health Department tells us they will conduct free COVID-19 rapid testing clinics on December 1 and December 3.

The County says the tests will be free to any Chautauqua County resident that wants to be tested.

The test sites are below:

December 1 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Murphy Training Center
Dunkirk Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048

December 3 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Taylor Training Center
Jamestown Training Grounds
240 Harrison Street
Jamestown, NY 14701

Officials tell News 4, walk-in testing is not available.

An appointment can be booked by click here or by calling 1-866-604-6789.

The county does warn call volume is high and it may take time to reach a scheduler.

