Chemung County adds additional COVID-19 deaths

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department has updated its COVID-19 dashboard, showing additional deaths.

With the newest update of numbers, Chemung County is now registering 21 deaths related to COVID-19. The dashboard is currently showing 119 active cases in Chemung County, of which 38 are listed as being in one of the two state correctional facilities located in the county.

It is also reporting 76 new cases in the county, with 38 hospitalizations.

Chemung County reports that they have performed over 70-thousand tests for COVID-19.

