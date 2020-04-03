1  of  2
Child in Chemung County tests positive for COVID-19

Chemung County announces new cases of COVID-19, now at 23

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has now received 23 positive test results for COVID-19, six more than what was reported on Thursday night.

The age, exact whereabouts, gender, and condition were not released by the county.

Additional cases were reported in the City of Elmira, which now stands with seven positive cases. Nine cases have been reported in the Town of Horseheads and the Village of Horseheads.

Additional cases have been reported for the Town of Elmira, Village of Van Etten, and Town of Big Flats.

According to the county, the age range of the patients ranges from 19 and under to 89 years old.

Chemung County continues to have the second-most cases in the Twin Tiers behind Steuben County, who last reported 49 cases, mostly in the western region.

Seventy six tests are still pending in Chemung County with 424 tests completed.

