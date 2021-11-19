Chemung County announces new vaccine clinic on Nov. 30

FILE – A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in partnership with Able2 at 398 Old Ithaca Rd. in Horseheads.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered based on availability. First dose, second dose, third dose for immunocompromised residents, and booster doses will be available for those who are eligible.

No pediatric vaccinations for children aged 5-11 will be offered.

Pre-registration is not required but recommended. Walk-ins may be accepted during the final hour of the clinic if there are open slots; however, walk-ins will not be accepted in the first hour.

The Chemung County Health Department does not ask for insurance information or charge any fee for vaccination. They remind participants to drink plenty of water and eat something before arriving to the vaccination site. Masks must be worn in all clinics.