Chemung County Chamber of Commerce working to help local businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The coronavirus pandemic has restricted hours and services of many different businesses throughout the Twin Tiers.

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey entered a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. Bars and restaurants became delivery or takeout-only and businesses from movie theaters and casinos to gyms and beyond were shuttered.

“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn’t crash our health care system,” New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. “Everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf joined Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday in their coalition to implement a regional approach to combatting COVID-19. They announced indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys in the four states will close by 8 p.m. Thursday—an expansion to Monday’s mandate.

“We are doing everything we can as states to reduce density and contain the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said. “It is critical that we remain on the same page as our neighboring states, and so far we are the only region in the country partnering to create uniform, regional density reduction policies that prevent ‘state shopping.'”

Kamala Keeley is the President and CEO of the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce. As the Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of many different businesses in the area, Keeley said their job has been to keep the business community informed as to what the new regulations are so they can function as much as possible under the new guidelines.

Keeley said they are working with both their tourism and economic development partners to come up with contingency plans.

“I think the Small Business Administration is going to be very critical, very vital to the community,” Keeley said. “They do have loans that are going to be available to the community. We’ve been working on having the county designated as a disaster area so that those loans would then be available.”

Not only is the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce pushing the federal government to make those loans available immediately, but Keeley said they are also pushing to get payroll taxes dismissed for the next three months.

“The thing about the virus is it’s impacting every business on every level,” Keeley said. “This is a time, I think, for the community to really think outside the box and come up with new and creative ways to make sure we get through this crisis.”