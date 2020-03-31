Chemung County confirms 15 cases of COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Fifteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Chemung County, according to the county website.

The increase comes after Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss confirmed 13 cases on Monday evening.

Chemung County reports that 330 people have been tested in the county and 88 tests are still pending.

According to a map on the county website, a majority of the cases are in Elmira, the Town of Horseheads, and the Village of Horseheads. Other cases have been reported in Big Flats, the Town of Horseheads, and Van Etten.

