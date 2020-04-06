Chemung County confirms 36 cases of COVID-19, four recoveries

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19, as of 10 a.m. on April 6., and a new case has been reported for a person 19-years-old or younger.

According to the county, 504 tests have been completed and the results are still pending for 65 tests.

Three people in the county have been hospitalized, while four have recovered.

Most cases in the consist of patients in their 50s, but cases range from children to those in their late 80s.

Cases have been confirmed in the City of Elmira, Town of Elmira, Town of Big Flats, Town of Erin, Town of Horseheads, Town of Southport, Town of Van Etten, and Village of Horseheads.