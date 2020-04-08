Chemung County confirms 44 cases of COVID-19

1  of  2
(WETM) – Chemung County has confirmed 44 cases of COVID-19 with 60 test results still pending.

A majority of the cases are in the Elmira area with 14 cases in the City of Elmira and the Town of Elmira now has five.

Additional cases have been reported in Big Flats, Van Etten, Erin, Chemung, Southport, and Elmira Heights.

On Tuesday the county reported their first COVID-19 death, a 70-year-old female from the City of Elmira who died while hospitalized.

Four people remain hospitalized while nine have recovered in Chemung County.

