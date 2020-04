CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has confirmed 45 cases of COVID-19 in the county, as of 10 a.m. on April 9.

Four patients remain hospitalized and and 10 have recovered from the virus.

The epicenter of COVID-19 in Chemung County remains in Elmira with 14 cases in the city and seen in the town. Thirteen cases are in the city and village of Horseheads, and additional cases have been reported in Erin, Elmira Heights, Southport, Chemung, and Big Flats.