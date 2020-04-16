Chemung County confirms new cases, recoveries of COVID-19

(WETM) – Chemung County has confirmed several new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 65 as of 10 a.m. on April 16.

The county has not provided any information regarding the ages, genders, or whereabouts of the new patients.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Elmira (16), Town of Elmira (8), Big Flats (6), Chemung (2), Erin (2), Town of Horseheads (7), Southport (9), Van Etten (1), Veteran (6), Elmira Heights (2), and the Village of Horseheads (6),

According to the county website, only two patients remain hospitalized and 19 have recovered thus far. Sixty test results are still pending in the county.

On April 7 the county confirmed their first and only COVID-19 fatality, a 70-year-old female.