Chemung County confirms six new cases of COVID-19, 71 total

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 71.

The county did not report the exact ages, whereabouts, or conditions of the new patients, but has reported patients in ages ranging from minors to their late 80s.

According to updated number provided by the county, one new patient has been reported in the City of Elmira, Town of Big Flats, Town of Chemung, Town of Horseheads, Town of Van Etten, and the Village of Elmira Heights.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Elmira (17), Town of Elmira (8), Big Flats (7), Chemung (3), Erin (2), Town of Horseheads (8), Southport (9), Van Etten (2), Veteran (6), Elmira Heights (3), and the Village of Horseheads (6).

To date, Chemung County has reported one death and 19 recoveries with 87 test results pending.