Chemung County COVID-19 vaccination clinics to continue into February

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will continue to hold on-site vaccination clinics with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being available.

Times and locations for the clinics are listed below:

  • 2/2/2022, 2/9/2022, 2/16/2022, 2/23/2022, each clinic will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at 103 Washington St. in Elmira.

All vaccines, pediatric, first doses, second doses, third doses, and boosters, will be available during the entirety of the clinic hours.

All clinics accept walk-ins, but pre-registration is strongly recommended to reduce times at the clinic.

Registration for these clinics can be found on the Chemung County website.

