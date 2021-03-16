Chemung County COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Thursday, Friday

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the county’s mass vaccination site located at 17 Aviation Dr. in the Town of Big Flats.

The first clinic will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The clinic is available to those in groups 1A and 1B, which includes but is not limited to:

60 and older

Persons with comorbidities (18 years old and older)

Homeless shelters and employees

Restaurant employees

Restaurant Delivery Workers

Hotel/Motel workers

Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic please go to the following links: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM use this link: https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/3_18_21/

4:30 PM to 5:30 PM use this link: https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/3_18_21_2/

The second clinic will be on Friday March 19 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to the same group of people.

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic please go to the following links: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM use this link: https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/3_19_21/

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM use this link: https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/3_19_21_2/

The Chemung County Health Department can be reached at 737-2028.