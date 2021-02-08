Chemung County creates COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for residents 65+

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Office for the Aging has created a waitlist for residents 65 and older who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and do not have a computer to schedule an appointment.

Chemung County residents who are 65 or older can call (607)737-5530 if they do not have a computer to register for a vaccine. The county says this is not an appointment scheduler, but only a waitlist until more vaccine is available.

Those who request to be added to the waitlist are encouraged to continue looking for appointments through pharmacies, vaccine sites, or other providers.

According to county, 45 percent of Chemung County’s population (40,000) is older than 65 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now