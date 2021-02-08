Chemung County creates COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for residents 65+

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Office for the Aging has created a waitlist for residents 65 and older who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and do not have a computer to schedule an appointment.

Chemung County residents who are 65 or older can call (607)737-5530 if they do not have a computer to register for a vaccine. The county says this is not an appointment scheduler, but only a waitlist until more vaccine is available.

Those who request to be added to the waitlist are encouraged to continue looking for appointments through pharmacies, vaccine sites, or other providers.

According to county, 45 percent of Chemung County’s population (40,000) is older than 65 years old.