Chemung County delivering at-home tests to every municipality

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is joining other counties in the Southern Tier and across New York to distribute free at-home tests to residents.

The County Office of Emergency Management received 3,700 test kits from the state, delivered to each municipality. The kits will be available for pickup starting January 7.

The kits will be available at the City, Town or Village Hall of your municipality, and those wanting to get a test must be a resident of that municipality.

Instructions for how to use the iHealth tests can be found on the Chemung County website.

The County also said more tests would be delivered from the State and Federal governments in the future.

Counties across the Southern Tier are ramping up efforts to curb the coronavirus, offering at-home tests, N95 masks, and opening up more testing sites.