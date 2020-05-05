Chemung County Executive reports second COVID-19 death

Breaking News
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss tells 18 News that a second person, a 67-year-old man who was hospitalized, has died from COVID-19.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of one of our community members,” said Public Health Director, Peter Buzzetti.  “It is so important for people to continue to stay home, limit contact, and practice social distancing to minimize the devastating impact of COVID-19.  The community has done a good job and we want to see that continue.  Everyone plays a role.”   

Chemung County reported its first death on April 7, a 70-year-old woman from Elmira.

The county website currently lists 102 total cases with 62 recoveries and four hospitalized.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

