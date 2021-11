ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A press conference is to be held on Monday, Nov. 29, to discuss the county’s continued battle with COVID-19.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti will be holding the conference at noon to address county residents the update.

The press conference will be live-streamed on the County’s web page and can also be viewed on Facebook Live on the County Executive’s Facebook page.