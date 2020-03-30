1  of  2
Breaking News
13 cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives an update on COVID-19

Chemung County has 13 cases of COVID-19, according to County Executive

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss tells 18 News that 13 Chemung County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Moss confirmed the latest case on 18 News at 5 on Monday evening, but did not provide information on the patients condition, age, gender, or location.

As of 9 a.m. the Chemung County website reports that nearly 300 people have been tested in the county with over 100 tests pending. The first 11 cases in the county ranged in ages 20-89, with the majority in the 50-79 age range.

According to a map on the county website, a majority of the cases are in Elmira and the Village of Horseheads. Other cases have been reported in Big Flats, the Town of Horseheads, and Van Etten.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now