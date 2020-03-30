Chemung County has 13 cases of COVID-19, according to County Executive

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss tells 18 News that 13 Chemung County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Moss confirmed the latest case on 18 News at 5 on Monday evening, but did not provide information on the patients condition, age, gender, or location.

As of 9 a.m. the Chemung County website reports that nearly 300 people have been tested in the county with over 100 tests pending. The first 11 cases in the county ranged in ages 20-89, with the majority in the 50-79 age range.

According to a map on the county website, a majority of the cases are in Elmira and the Village of Horseheads. Other cases have been reported in Big Flats, the Town of Horseheads, and Van Etten.