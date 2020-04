CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department posted on their Facebook page a total of 91 cases this morning, which is 4 additional cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.

Here are the totals:

Total tests completed: 1336

Tests results pending: 137

Confirmed cases: 91

# of confirmed hospitalizations: 2

Recovered: 52

Death(s): 1

Stick with 18 news on-air and online for the latest COVID-19 numbers.