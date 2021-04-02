Chemung County Health Department hosting multiple vaccination clinics

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting multiple vaccination clinics this upcoming week.

The vaccine clinic times and locations are:

Pfizer – Monday, Apr. 5, at the Artic League located at 249 W. Clinton St in Elmira at 1:30 p.m.

Moderna – Monday, Apr. 5, at the Artic League located at 249 W. Clinton St in Elmira at 2:30 p.m.

These clinics are open to persons listed under 1A and 1B to include but not limited to:

30 and older

Persons with comorbidities (18 years old and older)

Homeless shelters and employees

Restaurant employees

Restaurant delivery workers

Hotel/Motel workers

Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees

Public-facing government/public employees

Public-facing not-for-profit workers

Essential in-person building service workers

Starting on Tuesday, there are clinics that will be open to ALL persons 18 years of age or older.

Moderna – Tuesday, Apr. 6, located at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats at 1:30 p.m.

Moderna – Wednesday, Apr. 7, located at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats at 1:30 p.m.

If you’d like to sign up for a clinic, please go to the Chemung County website at www.chemungcountyny.gov and click on the “Schedule a Vaccine Appointment” button to register for a clinic.