Chemung County Health Department hosting multiple vaccination clinics

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting multiple vaccination clinics this upcoming week.

The vaccine clinic times and locations are:

Pfizer – Monday, Apr. 5, at the Artic League located at 249 W. Clinton St in Elmira at 1:30 p.m.

Moderna – Monday, Apr. 5, at the Artic League located at 249 W. Clinton St in Elmira at 2:30 p.m.

These clinics are open to persons listed under 1A and 1B to include but not limited to:

  • 30 and older
  • Persons with comorbidities (18 years old and older)
  • Homeless shelters and employees
  • Restaurant employees
  • Restaurant delivery workers
  • Hotel/Motel workers
  • Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees
  • Public-facing government/public employees
  • Public-facing not-for-profit workers
  • Essential in-person building service workers

Starting on Tuesday, there are clinics that will be open to ALL persons 18 years of age or older.

Moderna – Tuesday, Apr. 6, located at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats at 1:30 p.m.

Moderna – Wednesday, Apr. 7, located at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats at 1:30 p.m.

If you’d like to sign up for a clinic, please go to the Chemung County website at www.chemungcountyny.gov and click on the “Schedule a Vaccine Appointment” button to register for a clinic.

