Chemung County Health Department hosting multiple vaccination clinics

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting multiple vaccination clinics this upcoming week.
The vaccine clinic times and locations are:
Pfizer – Monday, Apr. 5, at the Artic League located at 249 W. Clinton St in Elmira at 1:30 p.m.
Moderna – Monday, Apr. 5, at the Artic League located at 249 W. Clinton St in Elmira at 2:30 p.m.
These clinics are open to persons listed under 1A and 1B to include but not limited to:
- 30 and older
- Persons with comorbidities (18 years old and older)
- Homeless shelters and employees
- Restaurant employees
- Restaurant delivery workers
- Hotel/Motel workers
- Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees
- Public-facing government/public employees
- Public-facing not-for-profit workers
- Essential in-person building service workers
Starting on Tuesday, there are clinics that will be open to ALL persons 18 years of age or older.
Moderna – Tuesday, Apr. 6, located at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats at 1:30 p.m.
Moderna – Wednesday, Apr. 7, located at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats at 1:30 p.m.
If you’d like to sign up for a clinic, please go to the Chemung County website at www.chemungcountyny.gov and click on the “Schedule a Vaccine Appointment” button to register for a clinic.