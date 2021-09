CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week, an FDA advisory panel voted to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine specifically to people 65 and older and high-risk people.

High-risk people included those with underlying conditions or those working in high-risk environments.

The Chemung County Health Department announced on September 22 that it will not be scheduling third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It will announce when that process does begin.