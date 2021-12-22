Chemung County Health Department to Continue COVID-19 vaccine clinics in January

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics into January 2022.

These clinics will supply both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and will be offered based on availability.

The following clinics will be held at the dates below:

Wednesday, January 5 & 12, 4 – 5:30 p.m. will be held for children five-11-years-old, while 6-7 p.m. will be held for anyone 12 and up.

The clinics will be held at 103 Washington St., Elmira, N.Y.

The clinics will be accepting walk-ins but appointments are preferred and can be done by going to www.chemungcountyny.gov/covid.